By Trend:

The transfer of functions of state structures related to food security to a single agency will be completed in a few months, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told reporters in Baku Jan. 20.

Ahmadov said the Food Safety Agency will implement the functions of several government agencies.

“The Agency is being created. Currently, technical and organizational work is underway. The functions which were carried out by a number of state structures are being transferred to the Food Safety Agency."

The Food Safety Agency is being established by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to improve the food security system in the country, dated Feb. 10, 2017.

