The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainy on January 13.

Weak mist and drizzle are expected in some places at night and in the morning. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm mercury column to 771 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some northern and western areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime, +3-8˚C in mountains at night, -3+2˚C in daytime.

The relatively variable weather conditions on Absheron peninsula and intermittent north winds on January 13-15 can cause anxiety for some weather-sensitive people.

