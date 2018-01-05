By Rashid Shirinov

Head of the geological planning expedition of the National Geological Exploration Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Aziz Garalov has shared information about the situation on landslide areas in Azerbaijan.

Activation of landslide areas on the Degadi-Palikesh highway was recorded, he told APA on January 5, adding that as a result of the influence of precipitation, avalanches on the Lankaran-Lerik road became frequent.

“On the 27-29 kilometers of the Lankaran-Lerik road, along the road on the mountainside, new landslide areas appeared,” said Garalov. “Also, under the influence of precipitation, there was a local landslide and a collapse along the slope on the 45-47 km section of the Lankaran-Lerik road.”

The head of expedition added that the collapse on the Gagiran landslide area of the Lankaran region has intensified and there were landslides and avalanches on the Masalli-Yardimli road.

Garalov further said that landslide activity is also observed on the sections of the Jalilabad-Jangan-Soltankend and Khizi-Altiaghach highways. Moreover, landslide areas intensified in the Shabran and Siyazan regions as well as on the Guba-Khinalig highway.

“In addition, landslides are observed in some segments of the Baku-Shamakhi road. The parameters of cracks in landslide areas have increased. Also, landslides have intensified and avalanches occur on the Baku-Agsu highway.

Landslides is the movement of masses of rock, debris, or earth down a slope due to gravity – cause serious problems for many countries around the world. Fortunately, this geological phenomenon is not common in Azerbaijan, but the country still has some landslide zones.

Landslides usually occur on valley slopes or river banks, in the mountains, on seashores, and even on the seabed. Scientists believe that human activity is the reason for 80 percent of the landslides, as their agricultural activity increases the risk of landslides.

