By Trend

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a guarantee of stability and security in the world.

Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department, made the remarks adressing a briefing on Dec.23.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan has made a great contribution to the international community in 2017.

"Azerbaijan has proclaimed this year as "the Year of Islamic Solidarity". This year, and in previous years Azerbaijan hosted a dialogue between civilizations, international conferences, humanitarian forums and other important events. These were possible thanks to the fact that Azerbaijan could easily resolve its internal issues and the President of Azerbaijan had the opportunity to contribute to the international community. "

Referring to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, Mammadov stressed that this rail line is an important part of the historic Silk Road connecting East and West.

"This is a guarantor of stability and security in the world, and we can proudly say that Azerbaijan has successfully realized it. We will continue to see significant contributions of the project to Azerbaijan, to the region, as well as to international cooperation. "

