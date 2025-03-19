Baku Book Center holds charity event [PHOTOS]

19 March 2025 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A charity event has been held at Baku Book Center with the participation of the Children and Youth Development Center No. 2, Azernews reports.

The event dedicated to the Novruz holiday was organized for the pupils of the Sanatorium-Type Boarding School No. 10.

As part of the event, an exhibition of drawings reflecting the traditions of the Novruz holiday, an excursion, a creative circle and reading fairy tales were held.

Young actors from the theater studio of the Children and Youth Development Center No. 2 brought to life the images of fairy tale characters - Bahar, Kechal, Kyosa, Tyg-Tyg khanum and many others. They also performed Azerbaijani dances and dances of the peoples of the world, giving the little spectators an unforgettable experience.

At the end of the holiday, the children were presented with sweets and souvenirs. Volunteers from the Regional Development NGO also took part in the event.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the center is to encourage people to read books as a source of cultural and spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes, and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organisations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "for the great work in the development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."