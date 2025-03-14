Novruz celebrations take place in Baku's landscaped courtyards [PHOTOS]

14 March 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

In Baku, extensive preparations are underway for Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.

A series of large-scale festive events and concert programs have been organized across all districts of the capital, featuring vibrant participation from the community.

Celebrations for Novruz were held in the courtyards of the Nizami and Nasimi districts, which were landscaped through the dedicated efforts of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva as part of the "Our Yard" project.

The festivities brought together residents, including elders and families of martyrs and veterans, who embraced the holiday spirit with immense joy.

The celebrations featured musical performances by artists, captivating displays from tightrope walkers, and lively interactions with Novruz characters-Kosa, Kechal, and Bahar gizi (the Spring Maiden), who danced with the community around the festive bonfire.

It is noteworthy that in recent years, nearly 400 courtyards have been revitalized in the capital and handed over to local residents for their enjoyment.

In anticipation of Novruz, these beautifully landscaped neighborhoods have been adorned with festive decorations, tables laden with sweets, and the traditional symbol of the holiday—samani.