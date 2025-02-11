Rare Planetary Alignment graces night sky

11 February 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

On February 28, a rare astronomical event called Planet Parade will be visible in the sky, Azernews reports.

The Department of Astrophysics of the Physics Faculty at Baku State University (BSU) reports that seven planets will be visible simultaneously after sunset: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. The order in which they will appear in the sky, from west to east, is as follows: Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars.

Binoculars or a telescope will be necessary to observe Uranus and Neptune, as they are not visible to the naked eye. On the other hand, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be easily seen without any optical instruments.

As soon as the Sun sets, it is recommended to start observing the planets because they will quickly disappear from view due to their low position on the horizon. This event is a great opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to observe the planets up close.

The Planet Parade is a rare phenomenon that occurs every 20 years, making it a unique event that attracts the attention of scientists and astronomy enthusiasts around the world.

This event is purely visual and does not have any negative effects on nature or living beings.

It's also worth noting that this is the second Planet Parade of this year, following the first one on January 21.