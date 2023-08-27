National Gurama Festival reaches Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

Shamakhi Creativity Center has hosted another event within the 2nd National Gurama Festival.

The festival is co-organized by Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, the Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education for the second time, Azernews reports.

The event started with a procession, followed by master classes, demonstrations of arts and crafts, and a sales fair.

The festival guests were also shown the process of creating gouram products. The event ended with a colorful musical show.

Gurama is a type of arts and crafts, which takes a special place in Azerbaijan's culture.

For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is currently underway.

Note that the first National Gurama Festival was held for the first time in 2022.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in Icherisheher and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. The presentation took place in front of the Maiden's Tower.

A number of events were held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz