After a long break, starting from February 1st, the Four Seasons Hotel Baku is once again ready to welcome guests to its restaurants.

Zafferano Restaurant finally resumes its Sunday brunches and will delight its visitors with exquisite Italian novelties on the menu created by the Executive Chef of the Hotel - Talha Barkin.

Led by the Pastry Chef Suraj Karmakar, the pastry team created new colorful and delicious desserts for Piazza Lounge.

Loved by many, a pacifying tea ceremony in the best English traditions called Afternoon Tea will also be presented in an updated concept.

The main addition to Piazza Lounge’s menu is a special and very valuable in its meaning dessert called "Khary-Bulbul".

Khary-bulbul is a flower of indescribable beauty that grows only in the vastness of Azerbaijan. Its homeland is the beautiful city of Shusha. Legends and traditions about this flower are passed on from generation to generation and for many centuries it served as an inspiration for Azerbaijani creative craftsmen and artists. Today it has also inspired the talented pastry team of the hotel to create a conceptual dessert that symbolizes the amazing nature of Azerbaijan.

The serving of the dessert is distinguished by its presentation and the hotel's team will personally present this dish to each guest, telling its beautiful story.

The Four Seasons Hotel Baku team is looking forward to greeting all guests who want to taste the unique “Khary-Bulbul” dessert.

For reservations, contact the Hotel at

012 404 2424

Email: [email protected]

or receive answers to your questions within seconds using Four Seasons Chat by downloading the app or writing to the Hotel on Facebook Messenger.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz