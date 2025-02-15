Armenians' illegal activities caused over 12.3 billion USD in damage to Azerbaijan

15 February 2025 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

From 1992 to 2023, the illegal economic activities of Armenians resulted in more than 20.9 billion manats (approx. 12.3 billion dollars) of material damage to Azerbaijan, according to the indictment in the criminal case against individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes, Azernews reports.

The report highlights that illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s resources—including agriculture, mineral extraction, hydropower production, retail trade, public catering, industrial production, and other sectors—contributed to these losses.

Additionally, the illegal activities of the “Frank Müller Group”, unauthorized fish caviar production, and illicit financial transactions by “Artsakhbank” Closed Joint-Stock Company were among the sources of damage.

According to the indictment, the illegal income generated from these activities was used to finance terrorism.

A review session of the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Lyova Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, acts of genocide, violation of the laws and customs of warfare, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression, was continued on February 14.

