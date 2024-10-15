Kazakhstan offers Almaty platform for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks

15 October 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan is prepared to offer Almaty as a venue for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia aimed at signing a peace treaty, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during negotiations with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Azernews reports.

In their meeting, both heads of state also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, agriculture, finance, and digitalisation, along with cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Additionally, they reviewed pressing regional and international issues.

