ICRC makes statement on Azerbaijani soldier detained in Armenia

29 February 2024 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

The International Committee of the Red Cross has issued a statement regarding Azerbaijani soldier Ruslan Panahov, detained in Armenia, Azernews reports.

"We are aware of the issue and are engaged in a bilateral confidential dialogue with the relevant institutions. In accordance with its mandate, the International Committee of the Red Cross visits the detainees to monitor their treatment and conditions of detention and to support them in contact with their families," the statement reads.

Recall that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Armenia has opened a criminal case against Ruslan Panahov, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army who got lost in adverse weather conditions while moving between service positions in the Lachin region in the morning of February 28.

It is reported that he is charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia - illegal border crossing, carrying weapons, etc.

In such cases, Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached an agreement: soldiers who, due to unfavourable weather conditions, get lost and accidentally stray into foreign territory are returned to the opposite side. But Armenia is once again playing a cheap show.

