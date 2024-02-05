MFA: Number of Armenia-planted landmine victims reaches 343
The number of casualties caused by Armenia-planted landmines has reached 343 since November 343, Azernews reports, citing a tweet posted by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on its official X page.
The Ministry emphasised that the threat of landmines planted by Armenia is as pressing as ever. The failure of partners to force Armenia to eliminate this threat further causes losses and injuries.
The Ministry added that today, as a result of an explosion, a civilian was severely injured, and his foot was amputated.
Armenia-planted landmine threat is as pressing as ever.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 4, 2024
Failure of partners to force 🇦🇲 to eliminate this threat further causes losses & injuries.
Today, as a result of an explosion a civilian was severely injured, his foot was amputated.
3️⃣4️⃣3️⃣ victims since November 2020. pic.twitter.com/R1l3c24iDG
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz