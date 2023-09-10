10 September 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

A food truck sent by the Russian Red Cross stopped next to the "Barda" hotel in Azerbaijan's Barda. While this car is supposed to move to Khankendi via Aghdam-Khankendi road, it is still waiting.

The remnants of the so-called regime in Garabagh still do not allow a truck full of food to arrive.

Although the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) appears to allegedly support the issue on the surface, in the background it is artificially obstructing it and putting pressure on the Russian Red Cross Committee.

Western circles are also obstructing the transportation of this cargo through the Aghdam-Khankendi road. They apparenty use the ICRC as a tool for this purpose.

The selective approach of the ICRC to the issue, the fact that it should be fulfilling its mission and obligations, engaging in violations under the direction of Western circles, acting not as an international humanitarian organization, but as a department of some Western institution, sheds light on all their biased stance.

It seems that the ICRC expresses the interests and interests of the West by being involved in geopolitical games, and plays the role of a tool in their hands.

It is no exception that the ICRC carries out reconnaissance activities, collects information and transmits it to certain centers.

Azerbaijan and the world community have repeatedly witnessed that the vehicles of the ICRC are used for smuggling, and many facts have come to light about it. This is a purposeful activity, and the ICRC itself deliberately created conditions for it. No one can guarantee that weapons and ammunition were not transported in the vehicles of the ICRC before the Lachin State Border checkpoint was established on April 23.

The ICRC also demonstrated its biased position with its selfless service to the Armenian side. It should be recalled that during the Patriotic War in 2020, the ICRC engaged in disruptive activities, tried to remove the invading Armenian troops from the siege in Fuzuli, and most importantly, collected intelligence information about the Azerbaijani army.

The events clearly show that neither the ICRC nor the Western organizations are interested in restoring peace and security in the region, on the contrary, they intend to intensify provocations by providing comprehensive support to Armenia.

