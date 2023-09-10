Pakistani Foreign Ministry condemns so-called elections in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

10 September 2023 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan condemned the so-called 'elections' held by the separatis regime in the Garabagh economic region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, with reference to the Ministry's official website.

"Pakistan considers Garabagh to be the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the attempt of the illegally established regime to hold so-called "elections" is legally and morally condemned. Such an attempt is also a gross violation of the UN Charter and the principles of existing international law," the ministry's press secretary said while answering a question about the so-called "elections" held in Azerbaijan.

