By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will put two Armenians on trial in the coming days, following their arrests on espionage charges, local media reported on July 6.

The preliminary investigation of a criminal case against David Davtyan and Gevorg Sudjyan, who have been found guilty under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Article 276 (espionage), finished.

“A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for July 14,” the reports said.

The investigation materials were sent to the Baku Grave Crimes Court for consideration. The criminal case was handed over to Judge Ali Mammadov.

On June 12, through Georgia's mediation, Baku handed over to Yerevan 15 Armenian detainees in exchange for 97,000 mines in Aghdam region. On July 3, through Russia's mediation, 15 Armenian ex-convicts were swapped with mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

It should be noted that the trial of other Armenians on various charges is underway in the Baku Grave Crimes Court.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The trilateral peace deal signed by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan signed the second statement to unblocking all economic and transport communications in the region.

