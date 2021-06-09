By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has handed over back to Yerevan Armenian serviceman Artur Kartanyan, who was detained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on June 8, 2021, the Defence Ministry reported on June 8.

"As a result of additional investigations, it has been found out that a serviceman of the Armenian armed forces Artur Kartanyan, detained on June 8, 2021, in the territory of the Lachin region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, penetrated the territory of Azerbaijan, not for the purpose of committing a provocation," the ministry said.

As Kartanyan behaved suspiciously and gave inaccurate answers during the initial interrogations, suspicions arose that he was an Armenian sabotage group member. Kartanyan was handed over back to Armenia taking into consideration the aforesaid, the ministry said.

"Thus, once again demonstrating the humanism of the Azerbaijani side, we ensure the return of a person who has not committed a crime against our country," the ministry said.

Armenia has recently stepped up cross-border provocation amidst border demarcation between the two countries.

On June 2, Azerbaijan expelled around 40 Armenian armed forces that illegally entered 400 meters into its territory near Kalbajar region’s Armudlu village.

Six more Armenian saboteurs were detained on May 27 after infiltrating into Azerbaijan with the purpose of planting mines on the supply routes leading to the Azerbaijani Army near Kalbajar.

Baku has warned Yerevan against provocations on the border, stressing that Armenia carries responsibility for increase of tension.

