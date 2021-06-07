By Vafa Ismayilova

Fourteen members of the Armenian armed groups who committed sabotage, terrorist and other acts in Azerbaijan will stand trial at 1000 on June 16.

The criminal case against Grach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan and other persons (14 accused in total) is pending before Baku Grave Crimes Court judge Afgan Hajiyev.

As earlier reported, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the State Security Service's Main Investigation Department against members of the Armenian armed groups who committed sabotage, terrorist and other criminal acts against the Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians had been completed.

The investigation determined that a group of people, consisting of citizens of Armenia, illegally acquiring firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not provided for by the law.

Members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Khojavand region's Hadrut village.

Till December 13, 2020, they had attacked enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and other terrorist acts posing a threat to the life and health of people, capable of causing significant property damage or leading to other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of disrupting public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

The criminal case was initiated in connection with the above facts against the illegal armed group members Grach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan and others under the following Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles:

214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons);

228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, accessories for them, ammunition, explosives and explosives devices committed by an organized group), 279.2 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or on individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and;

318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group).

The investigation of the criminal case was completed and together with the indictment, approved by Azerbaijan's deputy prosecutor general was sent to court for consideration.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war. Some 62 Armenians from Armenia's Shirak region, who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal are not regarded as POWs. It was established the saboteur group killed four Azerbaijani servicemen and injured one civilian.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar region. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Armenia continues to refuse to submit to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that has resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians and military personnel.

