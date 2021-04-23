By Trend

Defeat in the Second Karabakh war is rather hard psychological point for Armenia’s society as a whole and a serious challenge for the country's political leadership, Russian political strategist, Director of the Russian Institute for Contemporary State Development Dmitry Solonnikov told Trend.

According to Solonnikov, the above was expected from the very beginning.

"There were forces in Armenia that didn’t welcome the statement of November 10, 2021, opposing it from the first day. The fact that there are revanchist sentiments in Armenia is no secret, because they existed from the very beginning. The question is how much real influence they can have," he noted.

Besides, according to the expert, currently the revanchist sentiments are actively displayed, and are sometimes expressed by the officials, including the opposition representatives.

"An election campaign has begun and is actively going on in Armenia, and the simplest thing that can be offered to the electors is, on the one hand, earning more money here and now, and on the other hand, revising unprofitable agreements,” he said. “The population wants to listen to fairy tales instead of the truth. So, the simplest method of work with the electors is populism, giving big promises to them. This can be effective in elections, allowing collect votes for a while. As long as such rhetoric is in demand, Prime Minister Pashinyan and his subordinates will use it. It's easier to collect the voices of people with a similar worldview for oneself.”

Solonnikov noted that another reason for the above sentiments can be the upcoming meeting within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to be held on April 30, 2021.

"Within the framework of the EAEU, the issue of new, constructive relations with Azerbaijan will be considered, and Armenia will try to get additional benefits from this. Armenia had negotiations with the leaders of Russia, Belarus and other countries within the organization," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.



