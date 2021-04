By Trend

A group of journalists made a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on April 15, Trend reports.

The journalists will see the ruins of Aghdam, which was destroyed by Armenia during the occupation.

Moreover, the journalists will be informed about the sites of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, destroyed by the Armenians in the district.

The journalists will observe the demining process in Aghdam.

