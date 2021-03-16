By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the shallow-water countries, and about 70 percent of its water resources are originated from sources located outside its borders, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Firdovsi Aliyev, told reporters, Trend reports.

Most of the country's water potential is concentrated in Karabakh, said Aliyev.

In this regard, the ecology ministry conducts appropriate monitoring, he added.

According to the deputy minister, Armenia regularly violated the provisions of environmental conventions.

“The results of preliminary monitoring will be presented to international organizations. The Armenians dumped waste from the ore dressing plant into the Okhchuchay River, as well as other waste, which was dropped into the Araz River, leading to the pollution of waters and nature. In this regard, monitoring is also underway, and this issue will be raised before international structures,” Aliyev added.

