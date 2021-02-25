By Vafa Ismayilova

The collection of signatures for a petition has begun within the framework of the international campaign Justice for Khojaly, initiated by Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva. The goal of the campaign is the recognition of the Khojaly genocide and bringing to justice those who had committed it, Day.az reported on February 24.

The petition is addressed to international organizations, international courts and foreign ministries of various countries.

The petition speaks of the genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijanis in Khojaly on the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, contains a demand about the legal assessment of this crime committed by the Armenian authorities, as well as a call for bringing to justice the criminals who committed the Khojaly tragedy and recognizing this tragedy as genocide.

The international campaign "Justice for Khojaly" calls on everyone to sign a petition in the name of establishing historical justice, in order to avoid the repetition of such crimes against humanity! Below is the link for signing the specified petition.

http://justiceforkhojaly.org/petition

The genocide was committed on the night of February 25 to 26 in Khojaly by units of the Armenian armed forces, Armenian terrorist groups in Nagorno-Karabakh and personnel of the former Soviet army's 366th motorized rifle regiment deployed in Khankandi, Azerbaijan.

A total of 613 peaceful Azerbaijanis were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 elderly people. At the same time, 487 civilians were seriously injured and 1,275 people were taken hostage. he fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children, is still unknown. During the genocide, 56 people were killed with special cruelty, people's heads were peeled off, various limbs were cut off, their eyes were removed, and pregnant women's bellies were pierced with bayonets. As a result, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent.

