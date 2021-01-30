By Trend

The Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is starting operations on January 30, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The opening of the center is taking place in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

The opening ceremony is being attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. They are being acquainted with the conditions created in the center.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

