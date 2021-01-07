By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has launched a criminal case over the burning of an Azerbaijani serviceman's body by Armenian troops, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported on its website on January 6.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office and the Military Prosecutor's Office conducted an investigation into the case. It was established that the video footage depicting the burning of an Azerbaijani serviceman’s body by officers of the Armenian armed forces and by a civilian, which had been disseminated in some media outlets and social networking platforms, reflects the reality, the report said.

Relevant investigative measures are underway. All possible measures will be taken to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice within the existing legal mechanism and international law. The public will be thoroughly informed about the outcomes, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

It noted that Armenia failed to investigate crimes against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians and to take any measures to punish the perpetrators despite the fact that the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office had instituted legal proceedings into similar cases and provided the public with detailed information.



The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's-Office urged the Armenian law-enforcement agencies to take serious legal response measures over war crimes committed against Azerbaijani citizens in line with the norms and principles of international law, to conduct an open and fair investigation into the cases in question and to inform the international community.

Azerbaijan has documented all war crimes, that is the use of ballistic missiles, cluster munitions and phosphorus munitions, during Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 and November 10. Corresponding instructions were given by President Ilham Aliyev over further legal actions to be taken by Baku. Over 94 civilians were killed and more than 407 injured in the Armenian attacks during the six-week-long war from September 27 to November 10, 2020. Twenty-six civilians were killed and more than 120 were injured in attacks on Azerbaijan's second-largest city of Ganja alone on October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17.

On November 10, The Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a peace deal to end six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

