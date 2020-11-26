By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Trend reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region, emphasizing the importance of the implementation of the trilateral statement about a complete ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia, which was signed on November 9, 2020. There was also discussed the status of the realization of some issues arising from the statement, highlighted the importance of this statement in terms of ensuring peace in the region.

The parties noted with satisfaction the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

During the talk, the possibilities of expanding cooperation on multilateral platforms were also discussed.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

