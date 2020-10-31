By Trend

Intelligence data has been received on the delivery of a large amount of phosphorus cargo to units stationed in the defensive side of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the 1st combined arms army of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied Khojavend direction, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"It is expected that the aim of Armenia on delivery phosphorus-containing ammunition to the specified regions is primarily their use against the Azerbaijan Army Units. On the other hand, it targets to spread misinformation that the ammunition was allegedly scattered over the terrain by the Azerbaijan Army Units," the ministry said.

The ministry added the Armenian side lays the basis for its further provocations by spreading on October 30 false and fake information about the alleged use of weapons containing white phosphorus by the Azerbaijan Army.

The ministry said it declares once again that the Azerbaijan Army does not have any prohibited ammunition in its armament.

