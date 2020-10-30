By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's ultimate goal is the withdrawal of foreign armed forces from the sovereign soil of Azerbaijan and to restore territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, Foreign Miniser Jeyhun Bayramov said during the meeting with Iran Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy of the President of Republic Seyyed Abbas Aragchi on October 28.

Bayramov briefed the Special Envoy on the latest escalation in the region, military provocations by the Armenian leadership, irresponsible statements and actions by the Armenian Prime Minister aimed at increasing tensions in the region and undermining the negotiated settlement of the conflict.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan Armed Forces launched counter-offensive measures within its right of self-defense and to protect Azerbaijan’s civilian population.

Moreover, the minister highlighted the gross violation of international humanitarian law by Armenia and deliberate targeting of peaceful Azerbaijani population.

He noted that innocent civilians, including children and women of the cities situated far away from the conflict zone like Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda and etc have been treacherously attacked by the Armenian armed forces.

In turn, Seyyed Abbas Aragchi reiterated the official position of Iran on the peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law and within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, during the meeting, the parties emphasized the existing high-level cooperation between two countries and expressed confidence in the further development of these relations in the future.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Thus, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz