Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich is in Ganja to visit the territories destroyed by Armenian missile attacks, Trend reports.

Since September 27, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces have repeatedly fired on the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja. As a result of these missile attacks, 26 civilians, including young children, were killed, apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja were destroyed, and civilian facilities were seriously damaged.

According to the latest data, a total of 69 civilians were killed and 322 were injured due to shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces of Azerbaijani settlements.

Moreover, 415 civilian buildings, 92 multi-story residential buildings, and 2,338 private residential buildings were destroyed.

