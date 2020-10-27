By Trend

Azerbaijan is trying to fulfill all the decisions of the OSCE Minsk Group through the use of military, which the Armenians did not want to fulfill peacefully, professional military conflict expert, Colonel Alexander Lifanov, told Russia’s www.km.ru website, Trend reports.

Lifanov stressed that Azerbaijan has built up its military muscles over the past quarter of a century.

"The Azerbaijanis are now very motivated,” the expert said. “This is a national liberation war for them."

Lifanov stressed that the conflict was frozen for a quarter of a century and the Armenian side was quite pleased with it.

"The quite constructive proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group were ignored by the Armenian side,” the expert added. “Moreover, absolutely pro-Western Pashinyan [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan] came to power in Armenia and cooled the Russia-Armenia relations. This provoked Russia to become an outside observer in this ‘meat grinder’, which causes an acid-base reaction of all Armenian diasporas in the world. Pashinyan and all his entourage are absolute puppets of the West.”

“It seems that Pashinyan is simply "stalled" between two "multi-vector" chairs - a desire to please the Western masters and avoid a fiasco in this war,” Lifanov said.

“There is such a typical feature that his words are not accompanied by any real steps that could demonstrate the sincerity of his intentions and loyalty to Russia,” the expert said. “The results of the total anti-Russian lustration in the Ministry of Defense and special services have not been canceled. The education in the Russian language has not been restored at schools. Even a criminal who killed Russian contract soldier Nikita Belyankin in Krasnogorsk as part of an organized group and who fled to Armenia was released and was not extradited to Russia at its request."

