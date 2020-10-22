By Aisha Jabbarova

The units of the Azerbaijani Army destroyed a tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces on October 22, the Defence Ministry reported today.

The UAV had attempted to carry out a flight in the direction of the Sadarak and Sharur regions of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan destroyed three Armenian UAVs near Fuzuli and Tartar on October 21 and two more UAVs in the direction of Goranboy, Ganja on October 20.

President Ilham Aliyev earlier said that Azerbaijan has destroyed and taken as a trophy Armenian military equipment worth around $2bn in recent military operations.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

The Azerbaijani Army responded with counteroffensive operations, liberating Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, dozens of villages in Khojavand, Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions from the Armenian occupation.