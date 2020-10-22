By Trend

Since the beginning of military operations, Armenia has increased the number of flights from foreign countries, where many Armenians live, Trend reports.

Even during the April 2016 battles, the Armenians wanted to send a detachment of 300 people from Russia’s Voronezh region to fight in Karabakh.

There is a large Armenian diaspora in the Voronezh region. This area is close to the territories of Ukraine where the conflict is taking place. This fact doesn’t exclude the possibility of sending weapons to Armenia, which were secretly removed from these territories.

Now Armenia has increased flights from countries where many Armenians live. Analysis of the "Flightradar24" information base shows that local airlines are actively involved in this.

Thus, "Aircompany Armenia" is planning to carry out flights from Voronezh to Yerevan from October 23.

Earlier, foreign TV channels filmed a video about the meeting at the airport of persons who flew from France to fight in Armenia.

According to "Flightradar24", on October 14, "Aircompany Armenia" carried out a flight from France’s Lyon city, and the next flight is scheduled for October 22.

The flight on October 14 is the first flight operated by the company from Lyon in the last 30 days. This gives reason to believe that this is an irregular flight, and it was used to deliver Armenian militants from France to Karabakh.

