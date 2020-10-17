By Trend

The beginning of the liberation of the 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border, occupied by the armed forces of Armenia, was greeted by the Azerbaijani border guards with great joy and enthusiasm, Trend reports citing the State Border Service.

As reported, on October 16, on the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the state flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was raised at the border posts of Chahirli and Mahmudlu in the liberated Jabrayil region. Also, a solemn ceremony was organized on the occasion of the beginning of the service and combat activities of these border outposts.

The honorary participation of Azerbaijani border guards in the hostilities under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to expel the Armenian Armed Forces from the ancestral Azerbaijani lands and deliver crushing blows to the enemy was noted at the ceremony.

It was emphasized that every border guard officer, warrant officer, sergeant, and a soldier serving on the state border must be ready to carry out combat missions against the enemy. It was said that the morale of the personnel was extremely high, and there were numerous requests from the military to send them to the combat zone.

The protection of the state border in the territory occupied by the armed forces of Armenia in October 1993 and liberated 27 years later was organized by the personnel of the "Horadiz" border detachment of the State Border Service.

Preparations are underway for the implementation of measures to protect the border at other border outposts, which will be released in the near future.