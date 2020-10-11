By Trend

Turkey condemns rocket attacks on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, Trend reports citing the statement of Turkish MFA.

“The shelling of Ganja city, which is located 100 km from the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, suggests that Armenia is aiming to expand the scale of hostilities. The shelling of Ganja proves once again that Armenia is not aiming at peace. This fact is a clear example of the occupation policy of Armenia,” the MFA said.

The international community must immediately take action to stop Armenian aggression, the Foreign Ministry noted.

"Turkey once again declares that it offers its full support to Azerbaijan," the statement said.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

The latest data said that as a result of the attack, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired by Armenian Armed Forces at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The Armenian Armed Forces flagrantly violating norms and principles of international law, the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocols to it, as well as the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, 2020 at 12:00 (GMT+4), continue to deliberately target the civilian population of Azerbaijan, and intensively bombard densely populated settlements.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

