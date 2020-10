By Trend

Armenia has presented a new list of its servicemen killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing Russian media.

Below are the names of Armenian servicemen killed in Nagorno-Karabakh - 55 names:

Sevak Galstyan, born in 1986

Eduard Petrosyan, born in 1991

Tigran Garibyan, born 2000

Mekhak Sadoyan, born in 2000

Arshak Abramyan, born in 1978

Karen Ayrapetyan, born in 1997

Edgar Galstyan, born in 1999

Khachik Bagdasaryan, born in 1987

Vagram Hovhannisyan, born in 1978

Vagram Khachatryan, born in 1988

Semyon Avanesyan, born in 1984

Grigor Stepanyan, born in 1994

Edgar Ovgannisyan, born in 1988

Avetik Minasyan, born in 1974

Artsrun Chilingaryan, born in 1985

Arsen Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Leva Voskanyan, born in 1987

Narek Chagaryan, born in 1991

Yura Chobanyan, born in 2001

Nelsonovich Arsham, born in 2001

Emil Khachatryan, born in 2002

Patvakan Harutyunyan, born in 2001

Vage Bakunts, born in 2001

Aghvan Hovhannisyan, born in 2000

Harutyun Harutyunyan, born 1991

Grant Azaryan, born in 1997

Koryun Sergoyan, born 1979

Slavik Avetisyan, born in 1980

David Ghazaryan, born in 1989

Arshak Gevorkyan, born 1990

Vahe Mkrtchyan, born in 2001

Serezha Abrahamyan, born in 2001

Arsen Muradyan, born in 2001

David Ivanyan, born in 2001

Hovsepyan Karen, born in 2000

Najaryan Aram, born in 1996

Vigen Movsisyan, born in 2000

Serob Torosyan, born in 2001

Eric Varunts, born in 2000

Grisha Danielyan, born in 2000

Harut Alaverdyan, born in 2001

Ambartsumyan David, born in 2001

David Avetisyan, born in 1987

Artashes Beglaryan, born in 1982

Robert Bedzhanyan, born in 1975

Roman Sahakyan, born in 1986

Vigen Melkumyan, born in 1987

Artur Asriyan, born in 1999

Levon Avetisyan, born in 2001

Vyacheslav Badalyan, born in 1998

Gagik Hovhannisyan, born in 2000

Arkady Palikyan, born in 2001

Arman Bulgadaryan, born in 2001

Hovik Sahakyan, born in 2001

Reservist Vigen Movsesyan, born in 1977

In total, the losses from the Armenian side are 158 soldiers.

--

