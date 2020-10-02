By Trend

The Union of Turkic Friendship Australia-Azerbaijan, operating in the Australian Union, has launched a new Internet portal to bring the light to the truth about Azerbaijan, the events taking place in the front-line zone, Trend reports citing State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The portal pays much attention to information and analytics about the Karabakh realities.

The portal can be visited at https://www.azerbaijan.org.au/.../azerbaijani_community...

---

