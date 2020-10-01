By Trend

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu warned that if Armenia recognizes “independence” of the Nagorno-Karabakh, this will mean the burning of all bridges, Trend reports.

The ambassador told the Russian RBK TV channel, noting that the reaction of Azerbaijan will be extremely negative.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also burned bridges previously with his tough statements on Karabakh, trying to destroy the negotiation process. Pashinyan is the perpetrator of this tragedy. In my opinion, an attempt is being made to push Russia against Turkey,” Bulbuloglu said.

Bulbuloglu also said that Azerbaijan has no task to expel Armenians from Karabakh, adding that there is a goal to return the Azerbaijanis there so that everyone can live there.

The ambassador denied Yerevan's statements about the participation of the Turkish military in the conflict.

“The F-16s that took part in the exercises have already departed, we have no mercenaries. There are no militants from Syria either, they would have been immediately visible,” he said.

