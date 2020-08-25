Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has revealed to public the military items seized from the commander of Armenian sabotage and reconnaissance group, Senior Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan, who was captured on August 23.

The ministry has shared the photo of the seized military items in a photo in its official website on August 24.

The sabotage group sought to stage a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district at about 05:45 on August 23.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district on the border. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

