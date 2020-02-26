By Akbar Mammadov

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish has called for the necessary assessment of the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenian forces in 1992.

“The Khojaly tragedy is a black spot in the history of mankind. Turkey condemns the massacre of Azerbaijanis by Armenia and demands the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Turkey has always supported and will always support Azerbaijan,” the committee has said.

In addition, Turkey’s National Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to recognize the February 26, 1992 Khojaly massacre of Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as genocide, Turkish media reported.

“In the town of Khojaly, international crimes like genocide, crimes against humanity, crimes of aggression and crimes against peace were committed,” Bahçeli said on Tuesday while addressing the parliamentary group.

He also condemned lack of international condemnation of the crime.

"The Khojaly genocide should be registered in the International Criminal Court, War Crimes Tribunal, Human Rights Court. Whatever necessary should be done to punish the criminals." Devlet Bahçeli said.

In the meantime, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) commemorated the martyrs who lost their lives in Khojaly massacre.

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev emphasized that Turkic Council conveys its condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan.

“Over the night from 25 to 26 February 1992, an unprecedented massacre was committed against the Azerbaijani civilians of Khojaly town in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.” Amreyev wrote.

He added that the Turkic Council mourns with Azerbaijani brothers and sisters over this violent attack and massacre, which they suffered exactly 28 years ago today in Khojaly, and wholeheartedly share their pain.

“We also stand hand in hand with the government of Azerbaijan in their world-wide “Justice for Khojaly” International Awareness Campaign and show the necessary sensitivity to this fact. With these feelings, we commemorate the martyrs who lost their lives in Khojaly with deep respect and convey our condolences to the government and people of Azerbaijan,” Amreyev wrote.

---

