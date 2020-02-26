By Trend

Humanity will remember all its wounds, including the Khojaly genocide, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian expert Andrey Ivanov told Trend.

Andrey Ivanov noted that the Khojaly genocide is one of the most tragic episodes of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"After the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) left the USSR, military and civil conflicts erupted throughout the entire territory of the former united country. The scope covered literally the whole the territory of the former union," Ivanov said.

As for Armenia, in Yerevan, according to the political analyst, they did not intend to or know how to become a mature state, and therefore chose the path of war, hoping that cruelty would unite the nation. The so-called "leaders" began to use harsh nationalist rhetoric, which led to many tragedies, the most terrible of which was the Khojaly genocide, Ivanov added.

As Ivanov said, unfortunately, it is obvious that today politicians in Yerevan are trying, albeit with a more "civilian" look, to use the old methods.

"That is, to replace the real interests of people with empty nationalist slogans. Instead of solving the economic and urgent problems of their fellow citizens, they are trying to use the factor of hatred towards other nations. The fact is that such a policy prevents the modern generation of Armenia from realizing the essence and causes of the tragedies of the past," Andrey Ivanov said.

In conclusion, the expert stressed that Karabakh is legal, historical part of Azerbaijan and the Khojaly tragedy is the pain of the Azerbaijani people.

