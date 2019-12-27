By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community Tural Ganjaliyev has summed up the results of the work that the structure carried out in 2019.

He delivered a detailed report on the work done over the past year since the formation of the new board of the Community.

Ganjaliyev stressed that in 2019, “the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region kept in the spotlight international relations, the information and analytical sphere, relations with public and media structures, activities in social networks, events in Azerbaijan and other important issues.”

Ganjaliyev said that one of the main goals in holding regular meetings with international organizations was to bring to their attention the position of the community on various issues.

“From this point of view, meetings with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, with ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, including meetings in Baku representative offices of the EU, the Council of Europe, the UN, International Committee of the Red Cross were of great importance,” Ganjaliyev added.

He deemed it very useful to participate in the Conference on the Rights of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons during the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in 2019 in Warsaw.

Ganjaliyev further spoke about the visits by the community delegations to Los Angeles, the U.S., Ankara, and Brussels, which is considered the political center of Europe.

In the end, board members shared their opinion on the work done during the year.

Baku strengthens the role of Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community and wants to ensure equal access to negotiations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the region.

The Azerbaijani community, which as a result of ethnic cleansing was forced to leave their homes, has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Without the recognition of this right, a comprehensive and fair settlement of the conflict cannot be achieved.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

