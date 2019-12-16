By Rasana Gasimova

The work on equipping and supplying units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the frontline, carried out in connection with preparations for the winter period, has been completed.

The food provisions, warm clothing, and fuel supplies for heating as well as weapons and ammunition, have been delivered to combat positions, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

The units of the Azerbaijan Army that are on combat duty at positions located in the line of contact with the units of the Armenian army stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are fully prepared for the winter period. Equipping and providing military personnel serving in positions located at an altitude of 1,500-2,000 meters above sea level allows them to serve during the winter without any problems and difficulties.

The combat readiness of military units for continuous operations in cold climates, mountain-steppe areas, in the daytime and at night, is increased due to the transferring into the winter operation mode, and all necessary steps are being taken to maintain the combat readiness of units at a high level.

The military units were centrally equipped with fuel and lubricants, as well as other necessary spare parts and equipment in order to ensure continuous and stable operation of weapons and military equipment during the winter period. Fuel and lubricants of military equipment and military vehicles were replaced, and they were put in a state of combat readiness for operation in cold climatic conditions.

---

