Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has said that he has held a number of meetings with Armenian religious leaders in the past but the Armenian side has failed to comply with the agreements reached at these meetings.

Pashazade made the remarks during the meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, according to the information posted on the CMO’s website on November 21.

During the meeting with the ambassador, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade talked about the numerous meetings with Armenian religious leaders held with the help of intermediaries since 1988, including his visit to Yerevan as co-chair of the CIS Inter-Religious Council, and inviting the Catholicos of All Armenians to Baku as part of the first Baku Summit.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Armenian side doesn’t comply with the agreements reached at the meetings, but positively appreciated the ambassador’s proposals in connection with holding meetings with world religious leaders.

Noting the contribution of Sheikh-ul-Islam in strengthening interreligious cooperation, Litzenberger emphasized his efforts to peacefully resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He informed Sheikh-ul-Islam that the U.S., as the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, appreciates such a dialogue that serves the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Litzenberger noted the importance of continuing contacts with the Armenian religious leader. He said that such meetings, mutual visits and discussions among journalists, representatives of religious communities, women activists, etc. reinforce the hope for peace between the nations.

Furthermore, Pashazade told the ambassador about the high level of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan as well as the work of CMO in the direction of interfaith dialogue in the country.

He expressed satisfaction with the active participation of a major U.S. delegation at the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev.

Pashazade noted that the world needs ideas of multiculturalism, serving the human solidarity that Azerbaijan is promoting, and the 2nd Baku Summit once again demonstrated this.

He emphasized that humanity can be saved from the threats of the current troubled world via solidarity and cooperation among different religions.

"The Baku International Center for Interfaith and Inter-Civilizational Cooperation at the CMO serves precisely such intentions," Pashazade said.

In turn, Litzenberger highlighted the role of Azerbaijan’s exemplary model of interreligious dialogue and cooperation against the background of the world processes.

