By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in New York, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“Current situation of the negotiations on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in the conflict zone, as well as plans and perspectives of further activities of the co-chairs were discussed at the meeting,” she wrote.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

