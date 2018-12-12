By Trend

The Danish company Novo Nordisk is not engaged in any economic activity in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Dec. 11.

According to the instructions of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the country's embassy in the UK investigated the information about the sale of medicines by Novo Nordisk to the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

As a result of the investigation, it was revealed that Novo Nordisk is not engaged in any economic activity in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. No trade agreements have been signed with this territory and products are not exported to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Danish company, which confirmed this information in its letter, emphasized that it respects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and conducts its activity in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation, as well as international law.

Moreover, the Danish company also stressed that it is concerned about the spread of this kind of information in the press and that Novo Nordisk is interested in continuation of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

