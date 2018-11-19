By Trend

Croatia advocates peaceful and diplomatic solution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Chargés d'affaires ad interim of Croatian embassy in Azerbaijan Branko Zebic said in an interview with Trend.

He pointed out that Croatia has also experienced such difficulties and has much experience in conflict settlement.

“Croatia recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. We advocate peaceful and diplomatic solution of the conflict. We support OSCE Minsk Group and efforts of the international community in this regard,” said the diplomat.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

