An international conference entitled “Illegal activity in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and the responsibility of third parties” has kicked off in Baku.

The conference, organized by the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan, is attended by responsible persons of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, the Foreign Ministry, MPs, representatives of embassies in Azerbaijan, as well as foreign guests.

Opening the conference, director of the Center for Strategic Studies Farhad Mammadov said that investigations of the relevant state agencies about the illegal activity of Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories will be presented.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev informed about the results of the illegal activity of Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

