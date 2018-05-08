By Trend

Azerbaijan repeatedly prevented Armenia’s attempts to enter the markets of Russia and Kazakhstan with products from Nagorno-Karabakh region, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said.

He was speaking May 8 in Baku at the second session of the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

“Such attempts were made several times, but we were immediately informed about this,” Seyidov said. “As a result, we immediately achieved positive results in this direction, and in some cases, these goods were seized from the market.”

He noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a frozen, but an ongoing conflict, which has very negative consequences.

“It poses a threat not only for the region, but for the whole Europe,” Seyidov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

