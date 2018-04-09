By Rashid Shirinov

The parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to abandon their distrust of each other in order to advance in the negotiations, while using the achievements of the Kazan summit of 2011, RIA Novosti quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on April 8.

"The most important thing is to move away from distrust, which is still sometimes manifested during the talks, and concentrate on realistic, pragmatic ideas that are available," he said in an interview with Armenian TV channels. The minister noted that these ideas should be put in writing.

Lavrov further noted that preparation for the Kazan summit in 2011 was intensive, including the preparation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

"But during the summit there were additional questions and comments. It happens, we do not make a special tragedy out of this. The work continues. I am sure that much of what the so-called Kazan document contains is still in demand," the Russian foreign minister mentioned.

He added that nothing gained in those years was lost. "Although, of course, some new ideas appeared during this time that the co-chairs are now promoting in contacts with the parties," the minister noted.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

Due to the reluctance of the Armenian side in the Kazan summit in 2011, breakthrough in negotiations was not achieved, since the Armenian troops were not withdrawn from the occupied territories in return for a gradual solution to the conflict.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz