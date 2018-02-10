Trend:

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG) have visited Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Armenian media reported.

During the visit, OSCE MG co-chairs, Andrew Schofer (US), Stefan Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia) and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, got acquainted with the situation on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Previously, the OSCE MG co-chairs visited Azerbaijan and held talks with the country's leadership.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.