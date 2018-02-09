By Rashid Shirinov

Russia, together with the U.S. and France, is doing everything to create conditions for resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin told Armenian media on February 9.

Stressing that settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the area of the OSCE Minsk Group’s responsibility, he said that the co-chairs carry out only intermediary actions.

“Neither Russia, nor France, nor the U.S. can have a specific ‘recipe’ for the resolution of this problem. Only Azerbaijan and Armenia can agree on its settlement,” Volynkin said.

Russia, along with the U.S. and France, is a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group established to broker peace to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Until now, Armenia controls fifth part of Azerbaijan’s territory and rejects implementing four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

